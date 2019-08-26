Early release based on good conduct suspended – DOJ | Evening wRap
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says Monday, August 26, the processing of early release of inmates under the good conduct time allowance or GCTA law is briefly suspended.
President Rodrigo Duterte skips the National Heroes' Day ceremony at the Libingan ng mga Bayani Monday, August 26.
8 former senators sign a statement supporting a proposal to include detained Senator Leila de Lima in Senate sessions through electronic communications.
Hong Kong police say Monday, August 26, they were forced to fire a water cannon and a warning shot to fend off what it calls ‘extremely violent’ demonstrators.
Gilas Pilipinas will parade a mix of rising stars and battle-tested veterans in the FIBA World Cup in its final 12-man lineup.
