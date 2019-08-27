Imee Marcos slammed for ‘We have no heroes’ remark | Evening wRap
Filipinos online hit Senator Imee Marcos over her National Heroes’ Day message, in which she said ‘The reality is that, officially, we have no heroes.’
Senator Bong Revilla opposes the proposal to let detained Senator Leila de Lima join Senate debates remotely. He says this is ‘special treatment’.
Senators Bato dela Rosa and Risa Hontiveros call on the Philippine National Police or PNP Tuesday, August 27, to conduct a ‘serious investigation’ into an alleged vigilante group targeting civilians accused of supporting the communist movement in Negros Oriental.
Brazil rejects aid from G7 countries to fight wildfires in the Amazon.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo says he will move the country’s capital from congested and sinking Jakarta to the eastern edge of Borneo island.
– Rappler.com
