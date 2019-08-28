Today on Rappler:

The owner of the Chinese ship that sunk Filipino fishing boat Gem-Ver apologizes through a letter Wednesday, August 28.

Neophyte Senator Bong Go in his first privilege speech Tuesday, August 27, lambasted 77-year-old opposition congressman Edcel Lagman, calling the veteran lawmaker names and told him his face was beyond repair.

The Philippine Red Cross or PRC reiterates its mandate to save and preserve life in the aftermath of criticisms, its responders failed to save a boy hit by a car Monday, August 26.

Malaysia prosecutor says ex-prime minister Najib Razak played a pivotal role in plundering state fund 1MDB and hundreds of millions of dollars were illicitly channelled to his bank account.

Police question disgraced K-pop star Seungri Wednesday, August 28 for illicit overseas gambling, the latest step in a snowballing sex and drugs scandal which saw him retire in March.

Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Jaira Roxas Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg Quita Chuatico

– Rappler.com