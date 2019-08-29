Today on Rappler:

Quezon City Representative Precious Castelo and Senator Ping Lacson propose that President Rodrigo Duterte should appoint a ‘designated survivor’, in case the Chief Executive and all 3 officials in the line of succession die or are unfit to lead the country.

Philippine Ambassador to China Chito Sta Romana says any oil and gas exploration contract to be pursued in the West Philippine Sea must be consistent with both Philippine and Chinese constitutions.

The judge who convicted rapist and murderer Antonio Sanchez urges Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo to resign from his post.

Jesus Is Lord Church founder and party-list representative Brother Eddie Villanueva strongly opposes the sexual orientation and gender identity or expression or SOGIE equality bill.

British singer Ed Sheeran will be stepping away from the music limelight for a little while.

