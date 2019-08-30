Philippines, China form West Philippine Sea joint exploration teams | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Philippines, China form groups to implement oil, gas exploration deal. The creation of the groups brings the two countries one step closer to implementing contracts on exploiting natural resources in the West Philippine Sea
- Police file kidnapping complaint vs Trillanes, 3 others. The PNP-CIDG files a kidnapping complaint against the former opposition senator, a priest, a nun, and a lawyer based on the claim of a witness that they barred her from leaving a convent in 2016
- In counter-affidavit, Robredo denies being in Ateneo meeting vs Duterte. Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday, August 29, filed her counter-affidavit to the inciting to sedition complaint of the PNP-CIDG
- Leading Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong arrested. Joshua Wong was arrested Friday morning, August 30, a day ahead of a planned rally in the city that has been banned by the police.
- Matthew McConaughey now a professor at University of Texas. From Hollywood to the academe! Oscar-winning actor and producer Matthew McConaughey has been accepted into the University of Texas as a full-time professor of practice.
– Rappler.com
