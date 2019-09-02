Today on Rappler:

Bureau of Corrections chief Nicanor Faeldon says he merely followed the guidelines of the Good Conduct Time Allowance or GCTA law. He says he now regrets having done so.

The Commission on Elections or Comelec Second Division dismisses the electoral protest filed by former Pasig City mayor Bobby Eusebio against incumbent Mayor Vico Sotto.

Farmers appeal to Congress to set a floor price for palay or unhusked rice, as its farmgate prices plummet to much lower than production costs.

Singer-activist Denise Ho sees hope amid the protests in Hong Kong, saying the movement is bringing people out of their comfort zones.

Gilas Pilipinas coach Yeng Guiao says Kiefer Ravena is being singled-out after being subjected to another so-called random drug test the day before they face Serbia in the FIBA World Cup Monday, September 2.

Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Jaira Roxas Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg Quita Chuatico

