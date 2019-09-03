Panelo threatens to file libel vs Inquirer.net, Rappler | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo says Tuesday, September 3, articles published about his letter on the executive clemency application of rapist and murderer Antonio Sanchez are ‘reeking not only with irresponsibility but with malice and it is libelous in nature because it imputes an act to discredit me in public and to tarnish my honor.’
A Supreme Court ruling effectively clears former president Noynoy Aquino of all Mamasapano-related charges Tuesday, September 3.
Filipinos online poke fun at a traffic scheme proposed to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority seeking to ban certain car brands from EDSA on specific days to address traffic congestion.
Interior Department Secretary Eduardo Año says the government has no responsibility or accountability to help the families of suspects killed in the drug war.
Gilas Pilipinas fails to reach the next round of the FIBA World Cup after suffering a 59-point loss from Serbia Monday, September 2.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
– Rappler.com
