BuCor chief Nicanor Faeldon fired by Duterte | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte fires Bureau of Corrections or BuCor chief Nicanor Faeldon amid public outrage over revelations in the Senate hearings on the Good Conduct Time Allowance law.
Senators question the propriety of the letter of Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Presidential Counsel Salvador Panelo sent to the Board of Pardons and Parole on the executive clemency bid of rape and murder convict Antonio Sanchez.
Former Daraga mayor Carlwyn Baldo posts P8.7 million bail Wednesday morning, September 4.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announces Wednesday, September 4, she will permanently withdraw the controversial China extradition bill.
Hello, Love, Goodbye starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards broke records as the highest-grossing Filipino movie of all time.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
– Rappler.com
