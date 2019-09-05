PNP to shoot freed convicts if they fight back – Albayalde | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippine National Police or PNP clarifies President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to hunt down heinous crime convicts released due to the Good Conduct Time Allowance or GCTA law.
The Bureau of Corrections or BuCor bypassed the Department of Justice to secure approval for the release orders of convicted Chinese drug lords, convicts in the Chiong sisters murder case, and rape-slay convict Antonio Sanchez.
The Philippine Statistics Authority says prices rose at a much slower pace of 1.7% in August.
Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam urges pro-democracy protesters to end their demonstrations Thursday, September 5.
YouTube reports it took down 100,000 videos and 17,000 channels since it instituted new anti-hate policies in early June.
– Rappler.com
