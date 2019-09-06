Inmate’s wife alleges GCTA for sale in BuCor | Evening wRap
- Inmate's wife says she's victim of 'GCTA for sale.' An inmate's wife claimed that Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) employees asked P50,000 from her in a botched deal to buy her husband's early release from prison.
- Panelo rejects Inquirer.net apology. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo rejected Inquirer.net's apology over its social media post that he had recommended executive clemency for rape-slay convict Antonio Sanchez.
- Sanchez family went to Panelo's office thrice. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo confirmed on Thursday, September 5, that members of the family of rape-slay convict Antonio Sanchez went to his office thrice to seek his help in their executive clemency bid for Sanchez.
- LOOK: Princess Charlotte's first day of school. Princess Charlotte is accompanied by Prince George and her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as she makes her way to her first day of school in London
- Rapper Nicki Minaj announces retirement. Rap queen Nicki Minaj on Thursday, September 5, shocked fans by announcing her retirement from music, saying she was going to focus on family.
