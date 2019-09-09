Faeldon ‘outwitted’ by corrupt BuCor officials – Panelo | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo says former Bureau of Corrections or BuCor chief Nicanor Faeldon was likely just outwitted by corrupt lower-ranking officials in the agency.
A former employer of overseas Filipino worker Joanna Demafelis is found guilty by a Syrian court one year after her body was found.
Medics warn traffic jams in Manila are costing lives as ambulances are delayed in the race to reach the city's hospitals.
The Department of Agriculture confirms African swine fever or ASF is present in several areas in the country and caused the deaths of pigs.
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong was arrested Sunday, September 8, for allegedly breaching bail conditions on returning home from a trip to Taiwan.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
– Rappler.com
