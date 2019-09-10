Today on Rappler:

Supreme Court Associate Justice Benjamin Caguioa submitted his report on the result of the pilot recount in Bongbong Marcos’ poll protest against Vice President Leni Robredo.

Cambridge Analytica whistle-blower Christopher Wylie says the Philippines was a perfect place to test techniques and technology for propaganda and create support for politicians who would be willing to pay back favors.

Ombudsman Samuel Martires orders Tuesday, September 10, 6-month preventive suspension without pay for Bureau of Corrections legal chief and two other BuCor executives as the investigation of anomalies involving the granting of good conduct time allowance continues.

Senator Bato dela Rosa asks the Commission on Elections Tuesday, September 10, to help end the communist insurgency in the country by canceling the registration of party-list groups with links to the Communist Party of the Philippines.

United States agents extracted a high-level Russian government source who confirmed Russian president Vladimir Putin's direct interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Jaira Roxas Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg Quita Chuatico

