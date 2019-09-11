Today on Rappler:

Duterte says Lacson has been commenting on a lot of issues lately, leading him to suspect the senator is eyeing the presidency.

Police arrest 181 Chinese working in an illegal Philippine offshore gaming operation or POGO office in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu for violating cybercrime and illegal gambling laws.

Hong Kong fans boo their own national anthem in protest against Beijing in a football World Cup qualifying match Tuesday, September 10.

Apple announces a slew of new devices and initiatives in its September 10 event in Cupertino, California.

Punk rock band Green Day will be coming to Manila in 2020 as part of their promotions for their latest album, Father of All…

