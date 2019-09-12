Today on Rappler:

Pork barrel scam mastermind and convicted plunderer Janet Lim Napoles is on the list of prisoners released through the good conduct time allowance or GCTA law.

Former Pangasinan governor Amado Espino Jr was in his vehicle, backed up by aides in another vehicle, passing through Barangay Magtaking in San Carlos City, Pangasinan when they were sprayed with bullets by gunmen aboard two cars.

Vice President Leni Robredo says President Rodrigo Duterte stance to ignore the 2016 Hague ruling on the West Philippine Sea when dealing with China was ‘profoundly disappointing and extremely irresponsible.’

The United States adds Abu Sayyaff sub-leader and alleged leader of the Islamic State or ISIS in the Philippines Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan to its list of global terrorists.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau kicks off his reelection bid Wednesday, September 11, for Canada's October 21 general elections.

