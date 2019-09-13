1
House passes corporate income tax bill on 3rd reading | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- House passes Citira bill on 3rd reading. A total of 170 members of the House of Representatives vote in favor of the Duterte administration's 2nd tax reform package.
- Dengue death toll climbs to 1,021 in August. The Philippines also has the highest dengue fatality rate in Southeast Asia at 0.4%.
- Agriculture department 'floods' market with cheap, imported NFA rice. Agriculture Secretary William Dar leads the unloading of NFA rice in Commonwealth Market in Quezn City, which will be sold at P27 per kilo.
- Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits Quezon. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology says damage and aftershocks are expected.
- Adele files for divorce from husband Simon Konecki. Adele filed the court documents for divorce from Konecki on Thursday, September 12.
– Rappler.com
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico