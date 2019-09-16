Today on Rappler:

In a notice of withdrawal filed Friday, September 13, Cardema blamed Commission on Elections commissioner Rowena Guanzon's alleged ‘public harassment’ for his decision to back out.

The verbal spat between Senator Grace Poe and transportation secretary Arthur Tugade escalates.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines or AFP dismisses fears it’s deal with Mislatel could facilitate Chinese espionage in military camps.

Saudi energy giant Aramco reassures markets ahead of the giant's mega stock listing, after devastating attacks on 2 oil plants that may bring about a prolonged shutdown.

At the pageant’s coronation night Sunday, September 15, Dee bested 39 other candidates.

