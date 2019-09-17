Duterte appoints ex-warden Gerald Bantag as BuCor chief | Evening wRap
President Rodrigo Duterte appoints ex-Parañaque City Jail warden Gerald Bantag as the new Bureau of Corrections or BuCor director-general.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and fellow members of his political party PDP-Laban meet the so-called ‘rising political star’ of the Communist Party of China or CPC in Malacañang.
Philippine offshore gaming operators or POGOs contribute some P551 billion to the Philippine economy yearly.
GMA-7 responds to the findings of the Department of Labor and Employment on the accident that led to the death of veteran actor Eddie Garcia in June.
Actress Liza Soberano apologizes for her responses after followers accused her of committing a cultural faux pas: doing a blackface in an ad for a fastfood chain.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
