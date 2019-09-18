Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte said he had ordered the ambush of former mayor Vicente Loot of Daanbantayan, Cebu, while talking to government officials last Tuesday, September 17.

President Rodrigo Duterte orders a total revamp of the embattled Bureau of Corrections or BuCor Wednesday, September 18.

Leaders of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement appeal directly to US lawmakers to exert pressure on Beijing Tuesday, September 17.

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter reveals Tuesday, September 17, he and his sister Angel are seeking a restraining order against their younger brother – 90's teen sensation Aaron Carter.

Facebook announces on Tuesday a team up with the London police as part of a ramped-up effort to prevent livestreams of terror attacks like the New Zealand mosque massacre.

Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Jaira Roxas Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg Quita Chuatico

