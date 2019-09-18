Panelo: Duterte’s Loot ambush order a “joke” | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte said he had ordered the ambush of former mayor Vicente Loot of Daanbantayan, Cebu, while talking to government officials last Tuesday, September 17.
President Rodrigo Duterte orders a total revamp of the embattled Bureau of Corrections or BuCor Wednesday, September 18.
Leaders of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement appeal directly to US lawmakers to exert pressure on Beijing Tuesday, September 17.
Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter reveals Tuesday, September 17, he and his sister Angel are seeking a restraining order against their younger brother – 90's teen sensation Aaron Carter.
Facebook announces on Tuesday a team up with the London police as part of a ramped-up effort to prevent livestreams of terror attacks like the New Zealand mosque massacre.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
– Rappler.com