The defense department says in a report Chinese fishing vessels do more than just fish in the West Philippine Sea.

Heinous crime convicts previously released on good conduct time allowance or GCTA have until Thursday, September 19, to surrender to authorities or be hunted by a police force with a track record of brutality.

The Department of Health or DOH declares a polio epidemic, Thursday, September 19, after it records a case of the disease in Lanao del Sur.

A plebe at the Philippine Military Academy or PMA died Wednesday, September 18, due to internal bleeding.

The United States Justice Department files a lawsuit against former Central Intelligence Agency employee and National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.

