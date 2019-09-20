1
Paolo Duterte slams Berna Romulo Puyat at the House plenary | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Paolo Duterte hits tourism chief: 'Napupuyat na ko sa babae na 'to.' It's President Rodrigo Duterte's son, House Deputy Speaker Paolo Duterte, versus Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo Puyat
- Central Visayas commander Noel Clement is new armed forces chief. President Rodrigo Duterte has chosen Lieutenant General Noel Clement, current military commander in Central Visayas, as the new Armed Forces chief of staff.
- PMA cadet died due to hazing – police. Police say there are 3 persons of interest in the death of Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio.
- Duterte interrupted: After fly and roach, it's gecko's turn. A gecko or tuko loudly reacts to President Rodrigo Duterte's familiar litany against illegal drugs and human rights activists during an event in Capiz.
- New video emerges of Canada's Trudeau wearing blackface makeup. The footage of Justin Trudeau 'in the early 1990s' depicts the Liberal leader in ripped jeans and a T-shirt, his arms up and dark makeup on his face.
– Rappler.com
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico