The Commission on Elections or Comelec en banc approves the second withdrawal and substitution of nominees of party-list group Duterte Youth despite its filing past the deadline before the closing of polls on election day.

Author and tech entrepreneur Andrew Keen says only a data version of the nuclear disaster Chernobyl can bring democracy back to the internet.

Haze from the forest fires burning in the islands of Sumatra and Borneo in Indonesia reach the Philippines.

The iconic Good Shepherd ube jam from Baguio City will be sporting a new look because of a supply shortage.

HBO original series Game of Thrones takes the top 2019 Emmy for best drama but dark British comedy Fleabag is the surprise major winner of television's biggest night.

