Philippine Military Academy or PMA Superintendent Lieutenant General Ronnie Evangelista resigns Tuesday, September 24, following the death of Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio.

Commission on Elections or Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon dissents from the poll body's decision to approve the second withdrawal and substitution of nominees of party-list group Duterte Youth.

Senator Franklin Drilon says the Public Attorney's Office or PAO forensic laboratory is a waste of money and a duplication of the forensic laboratories of the police and the National Bureau of Investigation or NBI.

A visibly angry Greta Thunberg berates world leaders as she addressed a UN climate summit Monday, September 23, accusing them of betraying her generation by failing to tackle greenhouse gas emissions.

The longtime partner of the late Eddie Garcia, Lilibeth Romero, says the actor died because entertainment giant GMA-7 failed to provide the 90-year-old actor a ‘safe’ working environment.

