Today on Rappler:

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces Tuesday, September 24, the opening of a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, saying he violated the constitution in seeking help from Ukraine to hurt Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro tells the United Nations Tuesday, September 24, the Amazon rainforest is his country's sovereign territory.

Senator Bato dela Rosa asks resource speakers during a senate hearing on disease outbreaks if it were possible for vaccine developers to create outbreaks so their vaccines make more money.

Online and broadcast journalists now enjoy the protection of the Sotto or shield law, which lets them protect their confidential sources.

Hollywood studio Warner Bros. denies its controversial film ‘Joker’ portrays its murderous outcast villain as a hero.

– Rappler.com