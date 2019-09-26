1
ADB: Metro Manila ‘most congested’ among developing cities in Asia | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Metro Manila 'most congested city' in developing Asia. Aside from the extreme congestion in Metro Manila, the Asian Development Bank says too many government agencies have overlapping functions.
- Dennis Uy debuts on 2019 Forbes rich list. The Sy siblings and Manny Villar are the wealthiest in the Philippines.
- 40 dead due to diphtheria since January 2019, but no outbreak – DOH. The Department of Health is still studying the reasons for the increase in number of cases.
- Amazon digital assistant Alexa gets into your head. And Facebook unveils virtual social space for its Oculus users.
- Ryan Cayabyab composes new UP cheer. The cheer is released just in time for the UP thriller over La Salle.