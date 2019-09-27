Today on Rappler:

A US Senate panel approves an amendment to a bill that would deny entry to those involved in the detention of Philippine opposition Senator Leila de Lima.

International and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney calls on sanctions for governments violating the right to a free press during the United Nations General Assembly.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines or AFP appoints Rear Admiral Allan Cusi as Philippine Military Academy or PMA Superintendent, replacing Lieutenant General Ronnie Evangelista.

The whistle-blower complaint released Thursday, September 26, alleges the White House moved to lock down all records of Donald Trump's phone call where he sought Ukraine's interference in the 2020 US election.

Pop star Jennifer Lopez announces Thursday, September 26, she and Colombian pop star Shakira would headline the National Football League or NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show in Miami in February.

Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Jaira Roxas Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg Quita Chuatico

– Rappler.com