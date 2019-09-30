1
PNP recalls PDEA chief’s security detail | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- After 'ninja cops' revelation, PNP recalls PDEA chief's escorts. PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino supposedly kept 15 police escorts, exceeding the normal number of aides given to VIPs.
- Duterte gives Mocha Uson a new government post. The pro-Duterte blogger is appointed a deputy executive director at the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.
- Bilibid inmates file 1st Supreme Court case vs new GCTA IRR. The petitioners argue the DOJ's new internal rules amount to executive legislation and violate equal protection.
- Fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 files for bankruptcy. The move will see the retailer close up to 350 of its stores worldwide, including up to 178 stores in the US.
- Ateneo reasserts mastery over UP, sweeps Season 82 1st round. Poised all game, the Ateneo Blue Eagles prove too strong as the UP Fighting Maroons lose their cool and their coach.
– Rappler.com
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico