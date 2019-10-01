Today on Rappler:

Philippine National Police chief General Oscar Albayalde allegedly intervened in the dismissal of Pampanga ‘ninja cops.’

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board or LTFRB threatens to suspend or cancel the franchises of public utility vehicle or PUV operators who joined the nationwide transport strike Monday, September 30.

Actor Enchong Dee calls out Metro Manila Development Authority spokesperson Celine Pialago Tuesday, October 1, for her statement and sentiments on the September 30 transport strike.

University of the Philippines head coach Bo Perasol says he would appeal the 3-game suspension imposed by the UAAP for his on-court outburst last Sunday, September 29.

Protesters in Hong Kong gear up for China’s 70th anniversary on Tuesday, October 1, after seeing some of the most violent clashes in the semi-autonomous financial hub over the weekend.

