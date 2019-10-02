Duterte: Hazing cannot be eliminated | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte says it is impossible to stop hazing. This comes a year after he signed the Anti-Hazing Law, which bans all forms of hazing.
A fire breaks out before dawn Wednesday, October 2, at the Star City complex in Pasay City.
Foreign Secretary Teddyboy Locsin orders on Twitter the filing of a diplomatic protest against China Wednesday, October 2, over the presence of Chinese vessels near Ayungin Shoal and Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea.
Hong Kong police shot a pro-democracy protester Tuesday, October 1, with a live bullet, as the semi-autonomous city saw its worst unrest of the year.
United States president Donald Trump denounces the impeachment inquiry threatening his presidency as a ‘coup’ Wednesday, October 2.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
– Rappler.com