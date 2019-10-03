GMA, Inquirer slapped with tax case over INQ7 | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
GMA's Gozon, Inquirer's Prieto slapped with P23-M tax case. The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) filed on Thursday, October 3, a complaint against the INQ7 venture for violation of Section 255 of the Tax Code or failure to file return, supply correct and accurate information, pay tax withhold and remit tax and refund excess taxes withheld on compensation.
PDEA chief gets death threats after tagging Albayalde in 'ninja cops' issue. Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Aaron Aquino has been receiving death threats after he accused Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Oscar Albayalde of intervening in the dismissal of Pampanga "ninja cops."
Char pattern hints arson as possible cause of Star City fire. Pasay City fire marshal Superintendent Paul Pili said Thursday, October 3, that arson was a possible cause of the fire which gutted the Star City amusement park based on the char pattern found in their initial observations.
iPhone 11 to arrive October 25 in the Philippines. No price has been announced yet but interested buyers should expect formal pricing before the launch.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'on a break' – reports. Quoting sources, gossip site TMZ said on Tuesday, October 1 that they've both been trying to "make the relationship work for a while now," but decided weeks ago to split up in the meantime while still sharing equal custody of Stormi. – Rappler.com
