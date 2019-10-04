Russians ask: What’s Duterte’s foreign policy? | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Duterte at Valdai forum: Long tirade vs drugs, joke about 'killing girls.' Hosts repeatedly ask the verbose Philippine leader to wrap up his long answers, in which he rants about the US, justifies his drug war, and even jokes about 'killing girls.'
Gordon lashes out at Albayalde: 'You dropped the ball big time.' Senator Richard Gordon says PNP chief General Oscar Albayalde 'handheld' to this day a group of cops involved in an irregular drug operation in Pampanga in 2013.
Hong Kong leader invokes emergency powers to ban protester face masks. Carrie Lam stresses her use of the Emergency Regulations Ordinances does not mean the government has officially declared a state of emergency.
Apple news: rejection of HK protest mapping app, lawsuit from Russian man who 'turned gay.'
Former students sue James Franco over alleged sexual exploitation. Two former students file a lawsuit against the actor over his 'inappropriate, sexually-charged behavior' as an acting school teacher. – Rappler.com
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico