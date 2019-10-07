Cayetano’s rates higher than Robredo | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano receives a 62% trust rating and 64% approval rating in the September Pulse Asia poll.
The Light Rail Transit Line 2 or LRT2 remains closed Monday, October 7, as safety checks are being completed.
‘All are equal under the law.’ President Rodrigo Duterte cites the need for due process as Philippine National Police chief General Oscar Albayalde faces the ‘ninja cops’ controversy.
Hong Kong democracy protesters arrested for defying a new face mask ban appear in court Monday, October 7.
In the United States, a second whistleblower comes forward with first-hand information about events which triggered an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.
