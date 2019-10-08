Today on Rappler:

Anti-graft court Sandiganbayan junks a P1-billion civil case against late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and his wife Imelda, citing the lack of evidence presented by the Presidential Commission on Good Government or PCGG.

Elections Commissioner Rowena Guanzon believes the one-year ban on appointive posts should include party-list nominees.

Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo becomes the second Filipino to secure a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam says China’s interference to end months of pro-democracy protests is still an option.

Cultural activist and performance artist Carlos Celdran dies Tuesday, October 8.

