Today on Rappler:

Wealthiest Filipinos give President Rodrigo Duterte an ‘excellent’ satisfaction rating, as dissatisfaction grows among the poorest.

Retired police general Rudy Lacadin claims Philippine National Police chief General Oscar Albayalde called him after he was ordered by then-CIDG chief and now Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong to conduct the investigation on a questionable drug operation in 2013 in Pampanga.

Criminal complaints against 7 suspects in the hazing-related death of Philippine Military Cadet Darwin Dormitorio in September are filed Tuesday, October 8.

The Manila City government on Wednesday, October 9, orders closure of Isetann Mall for violating city ordinances and misrepresenting its applications for permits.

Chinese state media slams the NBA Tuesday, October 8, after the sports body said it would not apologize for a tweet by the Houston Rockets general manager supporting protests in Hong Kong.