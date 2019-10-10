Today on Rappler:

Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin assures the public there is no rigging of votes in one of the highest-stakes decision the Supreme Court or SC has to make.

Philippine National Police chief General Oscar Albayalde threatens to sue retired police general Rudy Lacadin, after Lacadin implicated him in the controversial 2013 drug operation in Pampanga when he was the provincial police chief.

Several groups challenge Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo to commute from his home in Marikina City to Malacañang everyday.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden calls for President Donald Trump's impeachment Wednesday, October 9.

Apple removes Hong Kong map application HKmap.live from its App Store, after China warned the US tech giant to drop the app.

