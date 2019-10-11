Panelo’s commute challenge | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
No transport crisis? Panelo gets to work after nearly 4-hour commute. On Friday, October 11, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo took his own advice and began his long commute to Malacañang Palace before daybreak, taking at least 4 jeepneys and a motor bike ride.
IED explodes inside New Bilibid Prison. An improvised explosive device (IED) exploded inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP)'s Maximum Security Compound on Friday, October 11.
Foreign direct investments drop 41% in July 2019. This is the 5th straight month that the FDI declined this year.
Manila Water to SC: Reverse ruling or people face 780% rate increase. Sky-high inflation, monstrous traffic. Manila Water paints an apocalyptic Metro Manila, should the Supreme Court push through with its P921-million fine against the company.
Canada's Trudeau called 'compulsive liar' in last election debate. The liberals and conservatives are neck-and-neck according to polls, with Canada's general election set for October 21.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico