Philippine National Police chief General Oscar Albayalde announces his resignation as police chief Monday, October 14, in an early morning address to police in Camp Crame.

A Pasig court orders a reinvestigation of the securities case against Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa and 2016 board members of Rappler, saying the prosecutors denied their rights to due process.

K-pop star and actress Sulli dies Monday, October 14. Police reports say she was found dead by her manager in her home, after failing to contact the actress.

Riot police clash with pro-democracy protesters across Hong Kong Sunday, October 13, as masked activists blocked roads, sprayed graffiti on pro-China businesses, smashed windows, and erected barricades.

Carlos Edriel Yulo continues to make history as he secures the Philippines' first ever world artistic gymnastics gold in the men's floor exercise.

