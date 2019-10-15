



Justices Antonio Carpio and Benjamin Caguioa vote to dismiss the vice presidential electoral protest filed by former senator Bongbong Marcos against Vice President Leni Robredo.

In a press conference the same day as the Supreme Court ruling, Robredo also refutes Marcos’ statements that she robbed him of the vice presidency.

PDP-Laban founder and former Senate president Nene Pimentel is in the hospital and is ‘very ill.’

Tennis champion Roger Federer announces Monday, October 14, he will compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in a bid to claim the men's singles gold medal.

US senator Josh Hawley warns Monday, October 14, Hong Kong is becoming a police state.

