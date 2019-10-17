Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte got slightly hurt while taking a motorcycle ride inside the Malacañang complex Wednesday night, October 16.

Vice President Leni Robredo’s net satisfaction rating is back to ‘good’ in September.

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano says congested roads are a sign that the country's economy is thriving.

International think tank AMTI-CSIS says the Chinese ship involved in the sinking of Philippine fishing boat Gem-Ver in the West Philippine Sea had been ‘explicitly connected’ to state-backed activities.

Netflix shares rally Wednesday, October 16, as its latest quarterly update shows robust subscriber growth and better-than-expected profits.

