Duterte to Espenido: ‘You are free to kill everybody’ | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Duterte orders Espenido: 'Go, start killing' in Bacolod. Controversial police officer Lieutenant Colonel Jovie Espenido has been ordered to go on a killing spree by President Rodrigo Duterte right after being a given a new assignment in Bacolod City.
Senate panels recommend criminal charges vs Albayalde, 'ninja cops' over 2013 drug raid. 'Do I think they're guilty? Yes,' says Senator Richard Gordon.
Maynilad, Manila Water warn service interruptions may happen again. Maynilad Water Services and Manila Water warned customers in Metro Manila, Cavite, and Rizal that service interruptions could be looming in the coming days.
Maria Ressa among BBC’s 100 'inspiring and influential' women of 2019. Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa is among BBC’s 100 "inspiring and influential" women of 2019, joining the likes of US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, and Best FIFA Women's Player Megan Rapinoe.
Gretchen and Marjorie Barretto clash over alleged altercation at dad’s wake. In Gretchen's latest response to Marjorie, she says that their sister Claudine is set to file a molestation case against Marjorie's 'powerful boyfriend.'
