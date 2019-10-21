Today on Rappler:

Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo says Malacañang has no problem with the harassment and threats by Duterte supporters against University of the Philippines Visayas student group Skimmers.

The Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group or PNP-CIDG files a criminal complaint against former police chief General Oscar Albayalde Monday, October 21.

All officials of the Philippine National Police are placed on probation for 3 months effective Monday, October 21.

Former Senate president and PDP-Laban founder Nene Pimentel passed away Sunday, October 20. The late senator was 85 years old.

Prince Harry admits he and his older brother William are now ‘on different paths’ and had ‘good days’ and ‘bad days’ in their relationship.

Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Jaira Roxas Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg Quita Chuatico

– Rappler.com