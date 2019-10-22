Today on Rappler:

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte flies back to the Philippines right after attending Japan Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony because of ‘unbearable pain’ in his back Tuesday, October 22.

Facebook says it will roll out a new feature on Facebook and Instagram which will prominently label misleading information on the platforms.

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn strips his 34-year-old ‘noble consort’ of all titles for ‘disloyalty’ and ambition to match the Queen's position.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party wins Canada’s general election, Monday, October 21, but is now a weakened minority in the government.

The final trailer of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is posted Tuesday, October 22.

