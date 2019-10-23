Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte appoints Diosdado Peralta as the new chief justice on Wednesday, October 23.

The Philippine Military Academy confirms the authenticity of two viral videos showing the brutality and humiliation endured by cadets in the hands of upperclassmen.

Doctors advise President Rodrigo Duterte to rest and take medicines for ‘muscle spasms’ during a checkup.

Beijing plans to remove Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam after nearly 5 months of pro-democracy unrest.

The feud between the Barretto sisters Gretchen, Marjorie, and Claudine trends again on social media after Marjorie gave an interview on Tuesday, October 22.

