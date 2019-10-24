Today on Rappler:

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia says teenage pregnancy is pulling down the Philippines' economic growth and implementation of family planning programs should intensify to bring down poverty.

The Ateneo de Manila University administration says it has not received formal complaints against the two professors accused online of inappropriate sexual behavior towards students.

The Department of Agriculture or DA confirms some meat products from Central Luzon tested positive for African swine fever or ASF.

A drone-like flying taxi whirs over Singapore's waterfront Tuesday, October 22, hoping to revolutionize travel in traffic-choked Asian cities.

The new 2024 Olympics logo is ridiculed online for its resemblance to a stereotypical Parisian woman.

