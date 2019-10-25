Atong Ang breaks his silence on issue with Barrettos | Evening wRap
Now moot, SC junks Calida's petition to stop Senate probe into firm contracts. For being moot, the Supreme Court dismissed Solicitor General Jose Calida's petition which sought to stop the 2018 Senate investigation into his family-owned security firm's government contracts worth at least P358.3 milion.
'Defects' in evidence: Another Marcos ill-gotten wealth case junked. Citing "defects" in the evidence submitted to the anti-graft court, the Sandiganbayan dismissed a P267.371 million ill-gotten wealth case against Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos, and dummies Ignacio and Fe Roa Gimenez.
Misamis Occidental town mayor shot dead in Cebu City. Mayor David Navarro of Clarin, Misamis Occidental, is killed a day after he was arrested for beating up a massage therapist in Cebu City. He is on President Duterte's list of alleged narco-politicians.
Mekeni still validating reports of African swine fever-tainted products. 'We fully comply with government regulations to ensure that our processes and products are within the required standards,' says Mekeni chief executive officer Prudencio Garcia.
Here's a summary of Atong Ang's interview on the Barretto fight: Ang granted an exclusive interview to broadcaster Noli de Castro, which was aired on TV Patrol Thursday evening, October 24. All in all, the interview ran for over 12 minutes, a considerable chunk of ABS-CBN's flagship news program.
