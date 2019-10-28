Duterte to make Robredo drug czar | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says on Monday, October 28, he will give Vice President Leni Robredo powers over all anti-drug activities for 6 months.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday, October 27, confirmed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a special operation in northwest Syria.
House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano says he is open to staying as Speaker until 2022, contrary to his term-sharing deal with Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Velasco.
European Union member states agree to postpone Britain's divorce from the bloc for up to 3 months until January 31, 2020.
A new poll shows the vast majority of Japanese voters back allowing women to inherit the Chrysanthemum Throne, as the royal family struggles with a dearth of male heirs.
– Rappler.com