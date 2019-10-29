Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte may initiate a government takeover of water concessionaires Maynilad and Manila Water as a water crisis continues in Metro Manila and parts of Rizal.

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits Cotabato on Tuesday, October 29, killing at least five people and injuring a still undetermined number of people.

Senators doubt Vice President Leni Robredo would be an effective drug czar for 6 months, unless President Rodrigo Duterte ‘delegates blanket authority’ over law enforcement.

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong is barred from running in an upcoming local election, after months of protests in the city. An election officer reportedly ruled Wong’s nomination invalid.

A letter written by Facebook employees slams the company for a policy letting politicians run Facebook advertisements with claims proven to be false.

Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Jaira Roxas Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg Quita Chuatico

– Rappler.com