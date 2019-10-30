Today on Rappler:

Supreme Court Associate Justice Benjamin Caguioa is no longer in charge of the electoral protest filed by Bongbong Marcos against Vice President Leni Robredo.

Retired Supreme Court justice Antonio Carpio says it will be his retirement goal to convince President Rodrigo Duterte to assert the arbitral ruling to China that says the Philippines has unequivocal rights to the islands in the West Philippine Sea.

Beijing expresses ‘approval and support’ for the disqualification of Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong from upcoming local elections.

This Halloween, you might be able to go as the President of the Philippines and say 'I hate draaahgs!' That’s because a latex Rodrigo Duterte mask is now being sold on Amazon for $32.99.

A new witness in the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump rocks the White House Tuesday, October 29.

