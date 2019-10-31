Today on Rappler:

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake rocks Central and Eastern Mindanao 9:15 am Thursday, October 31.

The Pentagon releases video and photos of the US special forces raid, which resulted in the death of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Wednesday, October 30.

A major fire devastates the historic Japanese castle, Shuri castle, in Okinawa Thursday, October 31.

Twitter says it would stop accepting political advertising globally on its platform Wednesday, October 30.

Actor and musician James Reid says he's not interested in working with Julia Barretto to avoid ‘noise.’

Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Jaira Roxas Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg Quita Chuatico

– Rappler.com