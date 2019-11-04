Today on Rappler:

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo downplays the reported harassment of a commercial ship with a Filipino crew by a ‘Chinese warship’ in the West Philippine Sea.

The Bureau of Animal Industry or BAI confirms skinless longganisa and hotdog of Mekeni Foods Corporation tested positive for African swine fever or ASF.

Local authorities in Bacolod and Manila arrested at least 62 persons accused of being members of communist rebel group New People’s Army or NPA in simultaneous raids of offices of 4 progressive organizations Thursday night, October 31.

Dennis Uy's Dito Telecommunity aims to attract Globe and Smart subscribers and gain at least 30% of the total market share within its first few years of operations.

Chess champion Wesley So overwhelms world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, capturing the inaugural crown in the World Fischer Random Chess Championship in Norway Saturday, November 2, or Sunday, November 3, in the Philippines.

