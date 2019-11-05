Robredo rejects Duterte’s anti-drug co-chair offer | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
UPDATED: Robredo's spokesperson Barry Gutierrez says Tuesday, November 5, the ICAD co-chair post is 'empty' and will not give the Vice President control over the government's overall anti-drug campaign.
- Captain Manolo Ebora receives award from Batangas City Council
The Batangas City Council honors Captain Manolo Ebora for standing up to Chinese vessels in Scarborough Shoal.
Related stories:
A tornado hit several barangays in Marawi City Monday, November 4.
Facebook unveils a new logo Monday, November 4, to represent its corporate identity distinct from its core social network.
Tennis champion Rafael Nadal's vulnerability to late-season injuries resurfaces as he was forced out of the Paris Masters with an abdominal muscle strain.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
– Rappler.com