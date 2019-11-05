Today on Rappler:

UPDATED: Robredo's spokesperson Barry Gutierrez says Tuesday, November 5, the ICAD co-chair post is 'empty' and will not give the Vice President control over the government's overall anti-drug campaign.

Captain Manolo Ebora receives award from Batangas City Council

The Batangas City Council honors Captain Manolo Ebora for standing up to Chinese vessels in Scarborough Shoal.

Related stories:

A tornado hit several barangays in Marawi City Monday, November 4.

Facebook unveils a new logo Monday, November 4, to represent its corporate identity distinct from its core social network.

Tennis champion Rafael Nadal's vulnerability to late-season injuries resurfaces as he was forced out of the Paris Masters with an abdominal muscle strain.

